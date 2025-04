Marjorie Maxine Bradshaw, age 78, died Friday, April 18, 2025.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 6, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with the family present to greet friends at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola.

Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Heifer International Project.