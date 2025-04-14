Patricia Overton

Patricia “Pat” Faye Overton, daughter of David Simmerman and Genevieve “Genny” (Starmer) Simmerman was born May 19, 1951 in Osceola, Iowa and passed from this life Friday, April 11, 2025 at MercyOne Newton Medical Center in Newton, Iowa at 73 years of age.

Pat grew up near Murray and graduated from Murray High School. She graduated from the University of Iowa with her degree in education, then worked for different insurance companies in Des Moines for over 40 years. She was united in marriage to Charley Matthew Overton in October of 1979, they raised children on a farm near Murray. In 2001 they moved to Mingo, Iowa to be closer to family.

Pat loved to cook and enjoyed trying recipes of all kinds and improving them to be her own. She enjoyed preparing food for her family and friends. Pat enjoyed time in her flower gardens and watching birds. She enjoyed a good card game and taking trips to the casinos. Family was her greatest love and she enjoyed being together whenever they could.

Those relatives who preceded Pat in death were parents, David and Genny Simmerman, husband Charley, her in-laws Marion and Lily Overton, daughter Becky Perin, son Terry Overton, and brothers Ronnie and Michael Simmerman.

Pat leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Christy J. (Don) Noftsger of Colfax, IA, daughter, Patricia “Trish” Overton of Des Moines, IA, grandchildren Melissa Hines of Osceola, IA, Mechelle Noftsger of Des Moines, IA, Katie Price of Kansas City, MO, Megan (Zac) Yates of Casey, IA, Matthew Noftsger of Charlotte, NC, Cody (Gaby) Overton of Nevada, IA, Hannah Overton of Des Moines, IA, 6 great-grandchildren, son-in-law, Roger Perin of Mingo, IA, brothers, Rod Simmerman of Murray, IA, Steve Simmerman of Murray, IA as well as other relatives and many friends.

Graveside Services will be held at the Murray Cemetery, Friday April 18, 2025 at 10:30 am with Pastor Marty Burgus officiating.

Pat’s family will greet friends from 9:30 am to 10:15 am prior to the graveside on Friday, at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Jasper County Meals on Wheels - 2401 1st. Ave. E. - Newton, IA 50208Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com