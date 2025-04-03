Hattie Merchant

Hattie Allene Merchant, daughter of Willis Cal Skinner and Gwendolene Esther York Skinner was born October 21, 1943 in Nocona, Texas and passed from this life Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola, Iowa at 81 years of age.

Hattie received her education in Texas at Prairie Valley Schools. At an early age, Hattie traveled to Evansville, Indiana to nanny for her sister and her family. It was also there that she met Robert Lee Merchant and they were united in marriage on January 21, 1964. Two children, Eva and Melissa blessed this union. Over the years, Hattie and Robert also live in Massachusetts and Italy while Robert was in the service. They returned to Iowa in 1967 and made their home in Osceola.

Hattie spent some time dispatching for the Osceola Cab and babysitting for various families. She also worked at the local head start and received several awards for her work there. She was a member of Osceola Assembly of God which is now known as LifePoint Church.

She enjoyed singing, shopping at WalMart, crafting in later years, attending Bible study groups and collecting dolls. Hattie was also a huge Elvis Presley fan.

Those relatives who preceded Hattie in death were her parents; siblings, Ada Broussard, Jesse Skinner, Doug Skinner, Beatrice Allen, Lonnie Skinner, Dovie Nall, Floyd Skinner, Lloyd Skinner, Mary McGuairt, James Wade Skinner in infancy, Jim Skinner, John Skinner, Billy Skinner, mother-in-law, Eleanor Eva Guthrie, father-in-law, Ira M. Merchant and husband, Robert Lee Merchant.

Hattie leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Eva (George, Jr) Husted of Osceola, IA, daughter, Melissa (David) Lee of Weldon, IA, grandchildren, Matthew (Amber) Husted of Kingman, AZ, Dustin (Ronee) Husted of Las Vegas, NV, Chelse Lee of Weldon, IA, great grandchildren, Xandria “Zannie” Hoepker of Las Vegas, NV Kyler Husted of Las Vegas, NV, Ashlyn Husted of Kingman, AZ and Marcus Husted of Kingman, AZ. She is also survived by her two brothers, Herman (Linda) Skinner of Fort Worth, Texas, Donald Skinner of Sunset, Texas and sister-in-law, Carol Merchant of Newburgh, IN as well as many nieces, nephew, cousins other relatives and many friends.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola, Monday April 7, 2025 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Chuck DeVos officiating.

The family will greet friends from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm Sunday, April 6, 2025 at Kale Funeral Home.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Hattie’s tribute wall beginning at 2:00 pm, Monday.

Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be directed to her family for a fitting tribute to be decided on at a later date.

