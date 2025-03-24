Joyce Updike

Joyce Elaine Updike passed peacefully, surrounded by family at Clarke County Hospital of complications of Parkinson’s disease on March 20, 2025. She was reunited with her daughters, Christie and Cindy, in the arms of our Lord.

Joyce was born to William and Nora (Wade) Hein on September 7, 1941, at Stroy Hospital in Osceola. She attended Sunny Dale Country School through 5th grade, then Clarke Schools until she graduated in 1959.

Joyce worked at Allied Insurance and Clarke County State Bank until she married Randall Updike on December 31, 1961, at the Immanual Lutheran Church in Osceola. She moved to Ft Carson, Colorado while Randall was stationed there. After returning to Iowa she was a house wife and a mother to four children: Christie, Cynthia, Kevin and Liana.

She was a partner in the farming and farrowing operation, having pulled and castrated thousands of pigs until the mid-1980′s. Her life revolved around her children and grandchildren and her nephews’ kids. Some of her happiest times were in the garden and canning the fruits of her labor. She spent many winter hours selecting and ordering her flower and garden seeds.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 64 years, Randall, son, Kevin (Janice) Updike and daughter, Liana Updike all of Osceola, son-in-law, Wendell Heckman of New Virginia, grandchildren: Grant Heckman, Garrett Heckman, Luke (Morgan) Simmerman, Danielle Holtry, Bobby (Nerriah) Heilman, Seth Updike, Cameron Updike, sister, Judy Sparks, brother, Larry (Diana) Hein & 6 great-grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents William and Nora Hein, in-laws Earl and Enid Updike, daughters Christie (in infancy) and Cynthia Heckman, and brother-in-law, Robert Sparks.

Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Monday March 24, 2025 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Aaron Wendorff officiating.

The family will greet friends Monday, March 24, 2025 at the church from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Joyce’s tribute wall beginning at 10:00 AM on Monday.

Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery.

