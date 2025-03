Funeral services will be held for 37 year old Sonya Scadden, of Murray at 10:30 am, Saturday, March 22, 2025 at the Murray Church of Christ.

Per Sonya’s wishes, please wear colorful, casual and “cheerful” clothing.

Visitation with lunch will be immediately following at the Church’s New Life Center. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family in honor of Sonya’s memory.