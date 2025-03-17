Marion Akes

Marion Agnes Barnard Akes died March 15, 2025 at age 95 in Osceola, Iowa. She was born July 27, 1929, to Merton and Floy Cellman Barnard in New Virginia, Iowa. Marion graduated from New Virginia High School and attended Simpson College in Indianola and Drake University to get her teaching degree. Marion was married to Wayne Akes on March 3, 1950 in Osceola. She taught at the Clarke County Washington Township country school and taught Elementary in Coin, Runnells and Ottumwa before becoming a homemaker. Marion and Wayne lived in Ottumwa, Iowa for many years, where Wayne taught junior high math. In 1983, they retired to Osceola. Marion enjoyed her home and garden and her pies were appreciated by her entire family. Family was very important to Marion and she loved her many nieces and nephews, and their families.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wayne in 2007, brothers Frank and wife Gweneth Barnard, Eldon and wife Marian Barnard, and sister Jean and husband Ivan Henrichs, and brothers-in-law Dean and wife Lila Akes, Harold Akes, and Warren Moore, nephew Deron Moore, and niece Cheryl Sjolin.

She is survived by her sister Margaret Moore of Omaha, and sister-in-law Virginia Akes of Osceola, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

The family will greet friends from 1:00 until 2:00 on Saturday, March 22nd, at Kale Funeral Home, prior to going to the Leon Cemetery for burial.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com