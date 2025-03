Loren “Larry” J Nish, age 95 of Weldon died Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, March 7, 2025 at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola. Visitation with the family present to greet friends from 9:00 am to 10:00 am Friday at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola.

Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola.