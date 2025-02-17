Ryan McKnight

Ryan Matthew McKnight, son of Gene McKnight and Kathy England McKnight, was born February 5, 1976, at Clarke County Hospital. He was lovingly welcomed home by his sister Michelle, and grandparents, Byron and “K” England, and Dale and Helen McKnight, all of Osceola.

At an early age Ryan was fascinated by computers and worked many years in that field. Like his mother, Ryan loved history and antiques, bringing home things from Good Will and Antique Malls, sometimes earning the name “Pack-Rat,” by his parents. Like a true McKnight, Ryan and his dad could fix anything, one project was a 66′ Mustang. Ryan was affectionately called “Uncle Spud,” by his niece and nephew and always was the big jokester, teasing them whenever he could get a chance.

Ryan is survived by his father, Gene McKnight, mother, Kathy (England) McKnight, sister, Michelle (McKnight) Gillaspy, grandmother, “K” England, nephew, Steven (Dolly) Gillaspy, niece, Samantha (James) Gillaspy Blair, three great-nieces, and two great-nephews, Darwin (Cynthia) England, of Fredericktown, MO, Carolyn McCain and Linda Rassmusion of Scottsdale, AZ.

Preceding him in death is grandfather, Byron England, grandfather, Dale McKnight, grandmother, Helen McKnight, uncle, John McCain, uncle, Jerry Rasmassion, and aunt, Sharon England.

Ryan was loved and will be missed by many.

Ryan believed in John 3:16.

“For God so Loved

The World, that He

gave His only begotten Son,

that who so ever believeth in

Him should not parish but have eternal life.”

To honor Ryan’s wishes, no services are planned.

