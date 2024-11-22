Evelyn Pritchard

Evelyn Louise Pritchard, age 80, of Osceola, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, surrounded by her family.

Born on December 8, 1943, to Herman and Gladys (Lambertson) Kerns in Osceola, Iowa. A lifelong resident of Osceola, Evelyn attended East Ward, South Ward, and West Ward Schools before graduating from Clarke Community High School in 1963. During her school years, Evelyn enjoyed singing in the chorus and contributing to the school newspaper as the “Student Chief.”

On September 5, 1961, Evelyn married Arthur Glenn Pritchard in Osceola. Together, they built a beautiful life centered around family, raising two children, Arthur and Mary. Evelyn cherished every moment with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and her happiest times were spent surrounded by her loved ones.Known affectionately as “the Tupperware Lady” around town, Evelyn enjoyed a 40-year career selling Tupperware, where her vibrant personality helped her form lasting connections with countless people. In addition, she worked part-time at Penney’s and briefly at Clarke County State Bank. Later in life, Evelyn returned to work at Walmart, where she found joy in helping others and brightening their day.

A devoted community member, Evelyn served on the hospital auxiliary board, helped organize the Fourth of July parade, and was involved with a genealogy group where she cultivated her passion for family history. She was an active and faithful member of The First Christian Church in Osceola, where she served in various roles, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and shared her love of faith and music by singing in the Community Choir. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.

Evelyn’s interests and hobbies were as unique and wonderful as she was. She loved traveling and visiting family, had a deep affection for her animals, and enjoyed the beauty of old barns, birds (especially cardinals), and pandas. She found peace in country drives and exploring old cemeteries. Most of all, she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a beloved aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Family gatherings brought her immeasurable happiness, and her door and heart were always open to those she loved.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Glenn Pritchard; her parents, Herman and Gladys Kerns; her brothers, Donald and James Kerns; her sister, Marjorie Schwenker; her mother-in-law, Hazel Pritchard; and her brother-in-law, Robert Pritchard.

She leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories with her son, Arthur H. (Leslie) Pritchard of Osceola, IA; daughter, Mary (Bill) Lafferty of Des Moines, IA; brother-in-law, Roger (Judi) Pritchard; sisters-in-law, Anne Kerns and Vivian Kerns; grandchildren, Adam (Sarah) Pritchard of Blue Springs, MO, Jordan Pritchard of Osceola, IA, Aaron Lafferty of Des Moines, IA, Austin (Chelsi) Lafferty of Des Moines, IA, and Colton Pritchard of Osceola, IA; and great-grandchildren, Isaac, Mia, Bane, Evelyn, Ian, Abbie, Cora, and Ivy. She will also be remembered fondly by her extended family, her church family, and her many friends throughout the community.

Evelyn’s family will greet friends on Friday, November 29, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 10:30 AM at Kale Funeral Home, with the interment of her cremains to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

For those unable to attend, a live service stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Evelyn’s tribute wall.Memorial contributions may be directed to The First Christian Church in Osceola in Evelyn’s honor.Online condolences can also be shared with the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.Evelyn’s warmth, generosity, and love for her family and community will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her.