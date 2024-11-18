Mary Allen

Mary Ewing Allen, daughter of Elmer E Ewing and Marguerite Hanus Ewing, passed peacefully from this life on November 11, 2024, at her home, Wesley Acres. Mary was born in Warren County in February 1936 and resided in Iowa all of her 88 years.

She was united in marriage to Darrell Merlyn Allen on January 1, 1955, at the United Methodist Church in New Virginia, IA, where they were members. Their union blessed them with a daughter, Cindy, in December 1955.

Mary attended country school in Warren County and graduated from New Virginia High School in 1954. At age 17 she began working for American Republic Insurance Company. After graduating from high school, Mary went to work for Bankers Life and, later, Bell Telephone. Following the birth of their daughter, Mary worked as a homemaker.

She was an avid reader. Through books, she visited many new places and met many new people. Mary loved art, music, plants, baking, and poetry. She also loved birdwatching and so enjoyed “Wrenie” who returned each spring to live in a birdhouse just outside of their New Virginia home. The Christmas season with family brought her great joy. She delighted in good conversation. To that end, Mary would often take an opposite point of view-just to stir the pot-then sit back and watch the fireworks.

Darrell and Mary met in high school. They enjoyed going to dinner together, especially at Derby, and flying their Cessna to breakfast fly-ins. Mary had encouraged Darrell to get his pilot’s license and loved flying with him.

After Darrell’s death, Mary moved to Wesley Acres in Des Moines. She helped start their coffee and ice cream shop, headed up their greenhouse for two years, and volunteered in the Browse and Buy. She made many friends and enjoyed the concerts and activities there.

Preceding Mary in death are her husband, Darrell, parents, Elmer & Marguerite, brother, Ernest, & brother-in-law, Harold Allen, Jr.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory; daughter Cindy (Bill) Denman, granddaughter, Christin (Juan) Martinez and granddaughter, Holly (Dan) Domzalski, great grandchildren, Grace, Michael, and Mary Domzalski, sister-in-law, Betty Allen, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lee and Shirley Zimmerline, and other friends and relatives.

Private Family graveside services will be held at the New Virginia Cemetery.