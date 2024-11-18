Charlie Paul

Charles “Charlie” Ashton Paul, a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandpa, passed away on November 11, 2024, after a brief yet courageous battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Osceola on May 31, 1947, and graduated in 1965. Raised by Florence and Lloyd Paul, owners of Paul’s Clothing Store, Charlie grew up with values of hard work, compassion, and a deep sense of community-principles he carried throughout his life. He married his soulmate, Christina “Chris” Ealy, on January 25, 1975, at the First Christian Church. They met while Charlie worked as the financial officer at Clarke County Hospital after graduating from Iowa State University and serving in Vietnam.

He was an active church member and Deacon, coached Little League and tennis, and engaged in numerous service projects. A true outdoorsman, he loved his daily walks, golfing, playing tennis, and traveling to the mountains and ocean to take in nature’s beauty. A passionate sports enthusiast, Charlie was a loyal fan of the Iowa State Cyclones, St. Louis Cardinals, and New York Jets.

Charlie and Chris later moved to Ankeny to be near his grandchildren. He was a steady presence, always supporting his family’s activities, cheering from the sidelines, building endless Lego towers, walking with his beloved grand-dog Kellen, and creating countless memories.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Chris Paul; his children, Jill (Brian) Buesch of Ankeny and Ryan (Mica) Paul of Ames; and his three cherished grandchildren, Lucas and Belicia Buesch, and Ealy “Eb” Paul. He is also survived by his sister, Vicki Halvorsen of Eldora; his sister-in-law, Sarah (Cory) Best of Fairbank; his brother-in-law Jeff (Carol) Ealy of Urbana; and numerous nieces and nephews who adored him. Dear family friends Angela Baughman, the Crawford family, the Hart family, Rosy Habousha and the Kilkenny family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Lloyd Paul; his brother, Burt; his sister-in-law, Marilyn; his brother-in-law, Calvin Halvorsen; and his in-laws, Ronald and Marilyn Ealy.

Charlie’s legacy of kindness and gentle spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be deeply missed, and his memory will be cherished always.

Instead of flowers, the family would be honored to receive contributions to create a memorial in Charlie’s name to support youth sports in Osceola.