Duane Woods, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2024, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Born on March 25, 1938, in Osceola, Iowa, he lived a life marked by dedication to family, work, and community service, reaching the age of 86 at the time of his passing.

Duane’s early education took place in Truro, Iowa, where he graduated from Truro High School in 1956. He proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Army Reserves, contributing his skills in the motor pool. On June 30, 1962, Duane was united in marriage to Veronica Jane Molloy at the Truro Congregational United Church of Christ. Their union was blessed with two children, Robert and Kelli.

After high school, Duane’s career began with positions with Bob Phillips and Reed’s Lumber. He later devoted over 32 years to the Natural Gas Pipeline Company, where he was fondly known as “Joe.” Alongside his professional endeavors, Duane had a passion for farming, cultivating crops and raising sheep. After retiring, he remained active, working part-time for the City of Truro for a number of years.

Duane was a devoted Grandfather and was a fixture at every sporting event that his very active grandchildren participated in. He traveled however far he needed to attend all of the events to root for his grandchildren and all of their teammates, even in the most inclement weather. He was a concession stand connoisseur, and could always tell you which venues had the best snacks. He loved McDonald’s, and he always had room for a chocolate shake. His grandkids were always the stars of Show and Tell, as he would always volunteer to bring in a bottle lamb or baby goat for his grandkids and their classmates.

Duane was a motorcycle enthusiast and was still riding well into his mid-seventies. He was also a collector of cars and tractors and could fix or build just about anything - including the home where Duane and Ronnie lived up until his passing. Known throughout the community for his willingness to help anyone with just about anything, he often plowed gardens and snow for many residents in the Truro area.

Duane was preceded in death by his father, Charles Ross “Dufur” Woods; his mother, Opal Myrtle Woods; and his son, Robert Woods.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Veronica Woods of Truro, IA; daughter, Kelli (Shane) Bregar of Truro, IA; grandchildren, Kelsey (Taylor) Bregar Andrew of St. Charles, IA, Tommy (Nicole) Bregar of Des Moines, IA, and Joe Bregar of Truro, IA; and great-grandchild, Beau Roland of St. Charles, IA. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Margaret (Don) Bryan of Truro, IA, along with numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

Services to honor Duane’s life will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Truro on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 10:00 am, with Pastor Chuck DeVos officiating. The family will greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, also at Kale Funeral Home. For those unable to attend in person, a live stream will be available on Duane’s tribute wall at www.kalefuneralhome.com, beginning at 10:00 am on Thursday.

Interment will follow the service at Union Cemetery in Clarke County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Duane’s family for a fitting tribute to be decided at a later date. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.

Duane Woods’ legacy of kindness, hard work, and love for his family and community will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.