October 27, 2024

Nancy Mateer

Osceola

Funeral services are set for 81 year old Nancy Jane Mateer of Osceola, Iowa.  

Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola with interment at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola.

Kale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Nancy Jane Mateer .  

The family will be present to greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday, October 28, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola.  

If you are unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Nancy’s tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am, Tuesday.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com