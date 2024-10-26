Funeral services are set for 82 year old Linda Foland of Osceola, Iowa. Services will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola with interment at Hopeville Cemetery.

Kale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Linda Foland. The family will be present to greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola.

Memorials may be directed to her family for a tribute to be decided later. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com