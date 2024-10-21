Jeanne Winter

Jeanne M Winter, daughter of Perry and Flossie Edwards was born December 19, 1927 in Murray, Iowa. She passed from this life on October 18, 2024 at Homestead Assisted Living in Osceola, Iowa.

Jeanne attended school in Earlham, Iowa then moved to Murray, Iowa her senior year where she graduated. Following graduation, she moved to Des Moines and later to the Quad Cities where she worked for Bell Telephone. While working there she met Kenneth Winter. They were married April 1, 1948, two daughters blessed this marriage, Dana McMurray of Osceola and Mary Larsen of Burlington, Iowa.

Jeanne worked at Clarke County State Bank, Clarke County Treasurers Office, Clarke County Auditors Office, Murray School Board Secretary, and then retired as Murray Postmaster after 20 years of employment.

Jeanne enjoyed life. She and her friends had coffee together, played cards, planned picnics, New Years Eve Parties and did some traveling. They had lots of laughs and made some great memories.

Jeanne is survived by her daughters Dana McCurray (Dennis), Mary Larsen (David), sister Helen Livermore and sister-in-la, Beryl Edwards; grandchildren, Kelly Stetler (Steve), Darbi DeVore (Chris) Scott Jones (Diane), Eric Jones (Nickie), Alex Raines (Michelle), 9 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. All her nieces and nephews were very special to her as well.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth, brothers, Earl, Floyd and Marrett Edwards, sisters-in-law, Alice Edwards and Esther Edwards, brothers-in-law, Ted Boge, Bob Groth and Dick Livermore, son-in-law Gail Hembry and great grandson Elijah.

Jeanne was a longtime member of the Faith Fellowship Church and attended regularly until her health declined.

Private graveside services were held, and the family will visit with family and friends from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM on October 30, 2024 at the Faith Fellowship Church.

All memorial will be directed to her church. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.