Connie Penick

Connie Kay Penick, daughter of Everett Miller and Lois (Heston) Miller, was born on March 12, 1953, in Osceola, IA. Connie passed from this life on Friday September 27, 24 in Hospice Care at Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Specialty Care Center, in Urbandale, Iowa at 71 years of age.

Connie grew up in Murray and went to school at Murray Community Schools and graduated with the class of 1971. Connie was a Majorette, cheerleader and was the Homecoming Queen. After graduation she attended American Beauty College in Des Moines and graduated there in 1972. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, James Lyle Penick, Jr. on July 22, 1972. Two daughters were blessed from this union, Courtney, and Manda.

Connie worked as a beautician at Patcy’s Beauty Salon and Connie’s Beauty Salon for several years. In 1978 Jim and Connie purchased Allen Electronics and operated it as Penick Electric. Later purchasing Radio Shack, and then transitioned to U.S. Cellular in Osceola. Connie also owned and operated Connie Kay’s Bath and Body.

Connie was a loving, devoted, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She cared for Jim after an accident left him a quadriplegic. She devoted 11 years being his sole caregiver until his passing in 2019. Connie would do anything for her family and friends.

Connie was active in the Osceola Community and with the Clarke County Historical Society. She also was involved in repairing headstones that were broken, vandalized, or unable to be read. She would repair many stones over the years and place them back like new. Connie also enjoyed camping, waterskiing, golfing, traveling, going on cruises, spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends. She was a long-time member of the Osceola Country Club where she enjoyed years of golfing. She enjoyed going to Courtney and Manda’s many sports activities, and then those of all her grandchildren’s activities as well. Connie took extreme pride in caring for her lawn and flowers. She would spend hours outside in her yard. Connie also had a special Lab named Coco and a beloved cat, Olive.

Connie spent a lot of time with her close friends. They took her on shopping trips, nail appointments, lunch, coffee, going to different towns in Iowa to shop and look around. They would go for walks and drives, have parties for her and spend holiday time with her. In 2021 they helped care for her 24/7 after her stroke and brain surgery in her home for three years. She ended up needing a higher level of care, and she moved to Glen Oaks in Urbandale where she spent the remainder of her days. Connie was loved by everyone in the center, as she was so fun and outgoing.

Connie asked her friend Virginia Miller to help her get baptized. She wanted to be baptized to ensure she would be in heaven with Jim. Virginia and Jim Allen Miller contacted Danny McNeal, he came to her home and baptized her there so she had the comfort and knowledge she would be with Jim someday.

Those relatives who preceded Connie in death were her husband Jim, her parents Everett and Lois Miller; sister, Mary Ann Marvin; brother, Wayne Miller; in-laws James Albert Penick, Sr. and Jean Penick; sister-in-law Peggy Penick, niece Wendi Lee Marvin, and great niece Elania Critz.

Connie leaves to cherish her loving memory; daughter, Courtney (Trenton) Denney of Osceola, IA; daughter, Manda (Colter) Wright of Osceola, IA; grandson, Skylar (Callie Gillespie) Johnson of Des Moines, IA; grandson, Noah Denney of Osceola, IA; grandson Lucas (Zoey Spalding) Denney of Osceola, IA; grandson, Alec Wright of Osceola, IA; grandson, Drake Wright of Osceola, IA; sister, Suzi (Ron) Adams of Oakland, IA; brother-in-law Kenneth (Marilyn) Penick of Murray; brother-in-law, Rick (Kristy) Penick of Ellston, IA; and sister-in-law Sharon Miller, of Odessa, TX; as well as a large extended family, and many dear friends.

Special caregivers and friends who cared for Connie and ended up family are Kelsey Sorter, Judy Paulson, Teresa Dixon, Cherrie Hainline, Kelli Hainline, Leslie Wright, Samantha Penick, Audrey Penick, Virginia Miller, Marcella Short, Tracey & Vicki Wright, Addison Belzer, Paige Rebertus, Natasha Hadley, Ashley Wasson, Megan Clark, and Helen Hart.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home – Osceola at 10:30am on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, with Pastor Marty Burgus officiating and the family will greet friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Tuesday October 1, 2024, at Kale Funeral Home. A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Connie’s tribute wall beginning at 10:30 am.Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family at this time, until a determined memorial is decided later.