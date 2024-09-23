Helping kids and serving his community were the mainstays of Monty Franklin’s life, which sadly ended on September 17, 2024. After valiantly battling a variety of health issues for several years, Monty died at the age of 71, with his family by his side at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.

The greatest pleasure and purpose of Monty’s life was his work as a district court associate judge for Iowa’s 5B Judicial District. For more than 15 years and until less than two weeks before his death, he handled the majority of juvenile court cases in nine southern Iowa counties: Adams, Adair, Clarke, Decatur, Lucas, Ringgold, Taylor, Union and Wayne.

Judge Franklin’s heart was always with the children. He often said working with kids was “selfish,” since it made him feel so good when he could help them and be an influence on their lives. Though he was a scholar of the law, he had a unique ability to relate to youngsters.

Monty began practicing law in Wayne County in 1979, when he opened an office in Humeston after graduating from Iowa State University in 1975, attending the University of Arkansas and graduating, with distinction, from the University of Iowa Law School in 1978. While attending Iowa State, Monty drove a school bus to help finance his education. That experience prompted him to choose to devote his professional career to helping young people.

He also served as city attorney for the town of Humeston, Wayne County attorney and remained in private practice until being appointed to his judgeship in 2007. That was three years after being presented the Angels in Adoption Award by the U.S. Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute for his dedicated service to juveniles. He was a member of the Wayne County and Iowa State Bar Associations and the Iowa Judges Association.

Monty was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to Max and Lois (Parlet) Franklin on July 26, 1953. He graduated from Mormon Trail Community High School, and lived in the Humeston and Garden Grove area nearly his entire life.

He was an active member of his community, serving as a First Responder, a 30-year-member of the Humeston Fire Department, an officer in the Humeston Commercial Club, the Mormon Trail Community Services Corporation and the Wayne County Emergency Medical Services Council. He was a member of the Lucas County chapter of the Shrine, and a long-time member and officer of the Masonic Fidelity 228 lodge in Humeston. He also generously supported local organizations and events.

Monty was a humble and hard-working, fair and forgiving man with a dry sense of humor, who always tried to put others at ease. He was an avid reader and loved following the Iowa Hawkeye football and women’s basketball teams, as well as Arkansas Razorback football.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Lois Franklin; and grandparents, Roy and Marguerite Parlet and Emmett and Caroline Franklin. He will be missed by his two sisters and three brothers: Connie and John (Bill) Marker of Leon; Barbara and Jim Humeston of Des Moines; Gordon Franklin of Humeston; Mike Franklin of Carlisle, Iowa; and Marlin Franklin of Humeston. He also is survived by an aunt and uncle, John and Norma (Franklin) Hiemstra; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services were held at the Humeston Christian United Methodist Church in Humeston, Iowa at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2024, with Pastor Donna Murphy Ceradsky officiating. Burial followed in the Humeston Cemetery, Humeston, Iowa. Arrangements were through the Slade - O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the Humeston First Responders or the Humeston Fire Department or the Monty Franklin Children’s Memorial to be established.