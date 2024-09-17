Celebration of Life services are set for 74 year old Marilyn Harger of Osceola, Iowa.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2024 at LifePoint Church with interment at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola.

Kale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Marilyn Harger.

The family will be present to greet friends from 5 to 7 Friday, September 20, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola.

If you are unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Marilyn’s tribute wall beginning at 10:30am , Saturday.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com