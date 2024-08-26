Mary “Darlene” McVey Blair Harlan departed from this life on August 23, 2024. Darlene was born April 18, 1929 to Charles Omer and Cora Merle (nee Kimmel) McVey, in Clarke County, Iowa. She was one of 11 children and oldest daughter. Darlene was educated in the rural schools and graduated 8th Grade at the Oak Grove, Fremont #9 school.

Darlene was first married to William “Billy” Blair Jr. They raised their family and farmed many years in Jamison, Iowa. Following Billy’s death she moved to Osceola and was later married to Max Harlan. After Max’s death she moved back to Osceola and was employed at several different part time jobs. She was never afraid of working, and did so diligently for many years.

She enjoyed spending time with her best friend Ann Phillips, Square dancing, dances at the Eagles, the Casino, sewing projects, such as quilts and aprons. Her favorite past time was spending it with her family and singing with her sisters and brothers. Music was always playing in the house.

Darlene was proceeded in death by her 2 husbands, parents, 3 sisters, 4 brothers, and 1 son-in-law. Darlene is survived by her son, Dennis and wife Donna of Knoxville, IA, daughters, Sheryl and Lanny Robins of Osceola, IA, Rhonda Rosado of Knoxville, IA, and Barbara and Tim Hoover of Boise, ID, 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 4 great- great-grandchildren, 3 brothers, Max and Pam, Truman and Lori, Darrel and friend Kathern. She will be missed by all along with several sisters in law, neices, nephews, and other relatives.

Darlene will be laid to rest next to her husband Billy at Maple Hill Cemetery, Osceola, Ia. A Celebration of Life, and a private family burial will take place at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Osceola Eagles Ladies Auxilary.