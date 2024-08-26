Judy Robins

Judy Mae Robins passed away on August 24, 2024 at her home. Judy was born March 27, 1946 in Osceola, Iowa to James & Dorothy Sheesley. She was welcomed by her siblings JoAnn, Bonnie, Donna and Pete.

Judy attended rural country school #5 and attended Clarke Community High School. Judy married her high school sweetheart, Terry on October 5, 1963 at the United Methodist Church in Creston, Iowa. Two daughters Dawn Gaylene and Dusty Lynn Robins blessed this union. Judy and her husband Terry made their home in rural Clarke County.

Judy dedicated 30 plus years at Furnace Electric/Siemens as a plant supervisor and enjoyed her time with her coworkers. Judy was a very dedicated farm wife and homemaker. She enjoyed working with livestock and any baby animals. Judy enjoyed gardening, flowers, gladiolus were her favorite, reading romance novels, and bird watching.

Judy also stepped in to raise her grandchildren, Marti, Taylor, Travis, and Cody. Judy spent her time as a grandmother educating and supporting her grandchildren to adulthood. She also enjoyed playing practical jokes on her grandchildren, such as hiding their Christmas presents. Judy was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who was strong, gracious, faithful and never complained about anything.

Judy was preceded in death by her nephew Marty Robins of Murray, IA, Parents, James and Dorothy Sheesley of Osceola, IA, sister Joan Reynolds of Murray, IA, brother Pete Sheesley of Osceola, IA, brother-in-law, Gary Robins of Murray, IA, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gayle and Audra Robins of Weldon.

Judy is survived by her husband, Terry Robins of Osceola, IA, daughters, Dawn Gaylen of Osceola, IA and Dusty Lynn of Des Moines, IA, sister-in-law, Delores Robins of Murray, grandchildren, Travis (Valerie) Hartman of Van Wert, IA, Cody Hartmen of Osceola, Iowa, Marti (Zach) Mathes of Murray, IA, Taylor Pett of Des Moines, 11 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, friends and family members.

The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.