Jerry Gage

Jerry Dean Gage, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2024, at the Indianola Good Samaritan Home in Indianola, Iowa. He was born on December 28, 1946, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, making him 77 years old at the time of his passing.

Jerry received his education in Hastings, Iowa, where he graduated from Nishna Valley High School. During his high school years, Jerry joined the National Guard and, upon graduating, transferred to the United States Navy with the Seabees. His first deployment stationed him in DaNang, Vietnam, for about a year, after which he returned to the U.S. Jerry later joined another battalion and completed another tour of duty in Vietnam.

Following his military service, Jerry embarked on a career as an over-the-road truck driver. In his later years, he drove for Ideal Ready Mix until his retirement in 2008. Among his passions, Jerry enjoyed traveling and cherished the many trips he took to Branson with his beloved wife, Eleanor. He was an avid reader of Louis L’Amour western novels and took great pleasure in attending reunions for the Navy Seabees over the years.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas Gage, Jr. and Opal Irene Gage; his wife, Eleanor Yvonne Gage; step-daughter, Denise Newton; brothers, Alan Gage and Mitch Gage; sister-in-law, Lois Jean Owens; brother-in-law, Larry Dale Owens; nephew, Monty Evans; son-in-law Patrick Geary; granddaughters, Angela Kay Handrock and Jill Nicole Newton; and great-grandson, Jennings Bram Wallace.

He leaves to cherish his memory, step-daughters, Kristy (Rick) Penick of Ellston, IA, and Tina (Ron) Barton of Des Moines, IA; step-sons, Brett (Marcia) Grimm of Osceola, Scott (Ronda) Grimm of Des Moines, IA, and Kirk (Heather) Grimm of Osceola, IA; step-daughter, Kara (Charles) Sims of Truro, IA; 36 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; daughters, Teresa (Jimmy) Gliddon of Overton NV, Tara (Anthony) Bratrsovsky of Simla, CO, Tonya (Daniel) Rehmeyer of Cromwell, IA and Tiffany (William) Bailey of Des Moines, IA son, Tyler Gage of Kent, IA; brothers Ronnie (Bev) Evans of Oremu, UT, Dale (Bonnie) Gage of Emerson, IA, Denzil (Debbie) Gage of Glenwood, IA, Marlin (Peggy) Gage of Emerson, IA; sisters Joy Evans of Nevada, Dixie (Doug) Strange of Red Oak, IA and sister-in-law, Karen Gage of Onawa, IA; as well as other relatives and many friends.

Services to honor Jerry’s life will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Chuck DeVos officiating. The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at the same location.

For those unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available on Jerry’s tribute wall at www.kalefuneralhome.com beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Interment will follow in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.