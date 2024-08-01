Shari Myers

Shari Raye Myers, 51, of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life surrounded by her family at home on July 10, 2024

Shari was born on September 22, 1972, in Osceola to Phillip Ray and Marilyn Jean (Husted) Blunt. She grew up in Murray, Iowa and graduated from high school there in 1991.

She was a member of the Murray Church of Christ.

In 1991, she moved to Maryville, Missouri to attend Northwest Missouri State University, and graduated in 1996 with her B.S. in child development and family studies.

On June 2, 2001, at the Murray Church of Christ, Shari wed Randall J. “Randy” Myers. They were the parents of two children, Alex and Vanessa.

Shari always led with a kind heart and helping hand. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She liked scrapbooking, reading, fishing, watching TV, and was an Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Her love for cats and collection of cat figurines was something she was known for.

She worked for 30 years at Maryville Living Center where she made many lasting friendships.

Her father, Phillip, preceded her in death, along with grandparents and several uncles.

She is survived by her husband Randy and her children, Alex James Myers, and Vanessa Raye Myers, of the home; mother, Marilyn Blunt, Murray; brother, Keith (Bridget) Blunt, Evansville, Indiana; nieces and nephews, Ally (Tyler) Drum, and their daughter, Addie; nephew, Adam Blunt, along with other family and friends.

Funeral services were Monday, July 15, 2024, at Bram Funeral Home. The burial directly followed at Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri. Visitation was held at Bram Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maryville Public Library in Shari’s name.