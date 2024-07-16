Dan Beardsley

Celebration of Life services are set for 90 year old Dan Richard Beardsley of Springfield, Virginia.

Services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola with interment at New Virginia Cemetery in New Virginia.

Kale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Dan Richard Beardsley.

The family will be present to greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola.

Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.kalefuneralhome.com