Marvin Kent McCuddin, affectionately known as Kent, was born on July 14, 1940, in Osceola, Iowa, and he passed away peacefully at his home in St. Charles, Iowa, on July 7, 2024, at the age of 83.

Kent was first and foremost a farmer, lovingly tending to the land that he held dear. Over the years, he also worked diligently for Armstrong Tire and later as a truck driver delivering new cars. Even after his retirement, Kent found joy in working at Kohl’s, where he continued to connect with members of his community.

His interests were deeply rooted in his love for farming. Kent cherished attending tractor shows and watching the barges in Keokuk. He also enjoyed visiting small country music festivals. In his leisure time, Kent found great pleasure in his model trains in the basement, but he especially treasured the moments spent with his family and church members, who he considered extensions of his family.

As a youth, Kent was an active participant in 4-H and later became a devoted member of the Faith Fellowship Church in Osceola, where his presence and faithfulness will be sorely missed.

Kent was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Kelly McCuddin; his niece, Kimberly Sue Russell; and his brother, John Roger McCuddin.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Gayle McCuddin of St. Charles, IA; his son, John Paul (Michelle) McCuddin of Osceola, IA; his son, Mike McCuddin of West Des Moines, IA; his daughter, Amy Joy (Eric) Hill of Manchester, TN; and his son, Adam (Sarah) McCuddin of New Virginia, IA. His legacy also lives on through his grandchildren: Johnny McCuddin, Shelby McCuddin, Jacob Kent (Vanessa) McCuddin, Jack McCuddin, Skyler Hill, Avery Hill, Liberty Hill, Riley McCuddin, Benjamin McCuddin, and his great-granddaughter, Jaylah.

Additionally, Kent is survived by his sister, Janie (Chuck) Jewell of Sugarland, TX; his sister-in-law, Judith Ann McCuddin of Indianola, IA; his father-in-law, Lewie (Joyce) Champlin of Indianola, IA; his sisters-in-law, Debbie (Greg) Brangers of Indianola, IA, Annie (Charlie) Kappelman of Milo, IA, Mary (Norm) Hart of Indianola, IA; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and dear friends.

Services to honor Kent’s life will be held at Faith Fellowship Church on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 10:30 am, officiated by Pastor Scott Davis and Pastor Sheldon Lorenson. The family will greet friends from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Interment will follow in the New Virginia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Faith Fellowship Church or EveryStep Hospice-Madison County.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.

Kent will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, his faith, and his community. His gentle spirit and love for the land will continue to inspire all who knew him.