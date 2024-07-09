Glenn Davenport

Glenn Stanley Davenport, born March 14, 1944, in Osceola, Iowa, to Glenn Sunday and Wilma Jane (Kellogg) Davenport, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2024 at his home in Osceola.

Glenn was a lifelong resident of Clarke County. He graduated from Clarke Community in 1962. He was a member of the Osceola Big Chief FFA, and received the 1961 Iowa Degree.

Glenn married Lynnette Sanders on September 11, 1965. He and Lynnette raised three sons, Mike, John and Jesse. Throughout his life, Glenn was an avid outdoorsman. He won the Singles Class D 1994 ATA American Trap Association Award. Glenn was an accomplished woodworker. He made baby cradles for each son to welcome grandchildren. He was a lifetime member of the Woodburn Christian Church, serving many roles throughout his life.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lynnette. His sons, Mike (Terrie), John (Shanna) and Jesse. Six grandchildren - Sarah, Wyatt, Wade, Jessinda, Tyler and Zoey. Three great-grandchildren - Alizah, Noah and Emma. Brother Harlan (Kathy) Davenport, niece and nephews Angela, Jack Brian and Jeffrey. Special Florida friends Andrew (Sara) and their children, Alaina and Aiden.

A service will be held at the Woodburn Community Center on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 2:30 p.m.

Per Glenn’s request, memorial contributions can be made to the Osceola Big Chief FFA and/or Interstate 35 FFA. Memorial contributions made to the family will be dispersed directly to each FFA Chapter.