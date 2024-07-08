Lois McCloney

Lois Ann McCloney, daughter of Lyle Howard Saddoris and Mabel Irene (Kelley) Saddoris was born September 10, 1946 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and passed from this life Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa at 77 years of age, surrounded by her family.

Lois grew up on a farm near Lacelle, she attended country and Clarke Community High School where she graduated with the class of 1964. Lois and her sister Dixie moved to Des Moines for a short time, she worked for Iowa Methodist Hospital. Lois was united in marriage to Everett Ray McCloney Jr. on August 1, 1965 in Osceola, Iowa.

Lois loved her family and doing things with family and friends. She enjoyed baking with her grandchildren, camping, traveling, fishing and going on family adventures. Lois worked for Clarke Schools in the kitchen for many years, both in the elementary and the high school buildings. She was a member of FFA Alumni and was very supportive of the FFA. She will be greatly missed.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband Everett McCloney Jr., parents, Lyle and Mabel Saddoris and her in-laws, Floy and Everett McCloney Sr.

Lois leaves to cherish her memory; son, Mike (Ken) McCloney of Osceola, IA, son, Ed (Darlene) McCloney of Chariton, IA, grandchildren, Mark McCloney, Alexa McCloney, Heather (Seth Polo) Goben, Tonic McCloney, and Jacob McCloney, great grandchildren, Kora and Raylynn, sister, Dixie Rinner of Osceola, IA, as well as other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Friday July 12, 2024 at 10:00 am with Pastor Aaron Wendorff officiating.

Family will greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, July 11, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola.

Interment will follow in the Maple Hill Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be directed to Clarke County FFA Alumni

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com