Leota Broyles

Leota Irene Broyles, affectionately known as Leota, passed away on July 2, 2024, in Altoona, Iowa, at the age of 103. Born on April 1, 1921, in New Virginia, Iowa, Leota lived a life dedicated to her family, community, and the education of young minds.

Leota’s journey in education began at Indian Valley Rural School in Warren County, where she laid the foundation for a lifelong passion for teaching. She later graduated from Indianola High School with a Normal Training Certificate. She later attended Simpson College and then Drake University where she received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, propelling her into a fulfilling career in education. For ten fruitful years, she taught at rural schools in Squaw Township, Warren County. In 1961, she embarked on a long tenure with Interstate 35 Schools, where she educated students in third grade, junior high, and finally, fourth grade until her retirement in 1983.

Her interests were as varied and vibrant as her life. Leota found immense joy in gardening and canning, taking pride in seeing her hard work preserved in jars for winter use. She was an avid fruit picker, delighting in strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and cherries. Walking was more than exercise for her; it was a means of traversing life’s paths. Leota was also a talented craftswoman, creating over 100 quilts, comforters, and numerous crocheted afghans and bedspreads from old or used materials as well as many embroidered pillowcases which was generally given away as gifts. Her love for teaching extended beyond the classroom, and she cherished witnessing each child’s growth. Parades brought her great happiness, and above all, her family held a special place in her heart. She treasured her grandchildren, enjoying their company from their baby years to their weddings, leaving her with wonderful and grateful memories.

Leota was a woman deeply committed to her faith and her community. An active member of the Medora United Methodist Church, she served as a Sunday School Teacher, on the Church Board, and in the Ladies Aid. Her volunteerism knew no bounds, earning her the Iowa Governor’s Award twice. She offered her time and energy to numerous causes, including the Annual Conference Registration, Steering Committee for I-35 Schools, Job Service of Iowa, Pink Ladies and Gift Shop at Clarke County Hospital, Advisory Board at the Hospital, Hospice of Clarke County, and the Osceola Senior Center, where she served on the board and worked the reception desk for many years. Whether serving tables, washing dishes, or quilting at the church, Leota’s helping hands were always ready.

Those relatives who preceded Leota in death were her parents,Gorham A Williams and Pauline Williams, husband, Victor Harold Broyles, father-in-law, H A Broyles, mother-in-law, Esther Broyles, Grandchild, Mark Gastellum, sisters, Mary Driver, Jeanette Condon, and Maxine McAninch, brothers, William Walter Williams and Lyle Williams, brothers-in-law, Dale “Junior” Broyles, Chuck Cotten, Rod Condon and Gene McAninch, sister-in-law, Doris Williams.

Leota leaves to cherish her memory; daughter, Karman (Steve) Gastellum of Rio Rico, AZ, son, Vernon (Lois) Broyles of Uncasville, CT, son, Kelvin Broyles of Bennett, IA, grandchildren, Matthew (Katie) Broyles of Ankeny, IA, Diana (Bill) Glieck of Lawton, IA, Stephanie (Brandon) Musser of Davenport, IA, Martin Broyles of Homewood, IL, Susan (Mike) Beyer of Old Lyme, CT, and Dan (Abby) Gastellum of Mesa, AZ. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Jonah, Elizabeth, Michael, Kaylee, Amelia, Abigail, Macy and Ellie, sisters, Betty Broyles of Ankeny, IA, Bernadine Cotten of Altoona, IA, Marjorie (Clyde) Nordgren of Beavercreek, OR as well as many other relatives and many friends.

Leota Irene Broyles will be remembered for her dedication, kindness, and the countless lives she touched through her teaching and community service. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Services will be held at Medora United Methodist Church, Saturday July 13, 2024 at 11:00 am with Pastor Paul Burrow officiating. The family will greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, July 12, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola.Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Medora United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com