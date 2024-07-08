Funeral services are set for 83 year old Kent McCuddin of St. Charles, Iowa.

Services will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, July 11, 2024 at Faith Fellowship Church in Osceola with interment at New Virginia Cemetery in New Virginia. Kale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Kent McCuddin.

The family will be present to greet friends from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola.

Memorials may be directed to Faith Fellowship Church or EveryStep Hospice-Madison CountyOnline condolences may be made to the family at: www.kalefuneralhome.com