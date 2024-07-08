Gary Burgus, son of Margaret & Donald Burgus, died Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Council Bluffs, IA. Born in 1948 in Tacoma, Wash., Gary’s family moved to Clarke County, Iowa when he was an infant, and he grew up on a farm outside of Murray. He then moved to Glenwood, IA and lived at Glenwood Resource Center for many years. Most recently Gary enjoyed spending time with his friends and housemates in Council Bluffs, IA.

He leaves behind his nephew, Christopher Cline of Mountain House, CA, and niece, Emily Cline of Clovis, CA.

Gary was known throughout the Glenwood community and would often be greeted by name on community outings. He loved John Deere tractors, the color green, and Mountain Dew pop. He had an excellent sense of direction and would never get lost. He will be missed.

On Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 10:30 am a burial service will be held at Murray Cemetery, 135th Ave, Murray, IA. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com