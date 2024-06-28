Herbert Davidson

Herbert L. “Herb” Davison, 91, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

He was born on March 30, 1933, in Liberty, Iowa, the son of Jesse O. and Pansy M. (Huss) Davison. On September 4, 1955, he married Alice Mae Anna Windom in Malvern, Iowa. She preceded him in death on October 11, 1922.

Survivors include his three daughters: Pamela Jo (Steven) Hennefent, Julie (Larry) Mohr, Amy (Rod Stone) Reid; seven grandchildren: Lucas (Kelly) Bennett, Nathan (Shawna) Bennett, John Larson, Mary Larson, Kelli Larson, Alice (Joe Cook) Reid, Cora Reid; ten great-grandchildren; sister: Alice Woods. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Alice; brothers: Vern, Glen, Keith; sisters: Lucille Beasley, Donna Davison; sisters-in-law: Phyllis Davison, Darlene Davison; brothers-in-law: Everette Woods, John Beasley; nephews: Leland and Roger Beasley and Lester Davison.

Herb was a 1951 graduate of Osceola High School and a 1960 graduate of Iowa State University. He worked for the Department of U.S.D.A. Soil Conservation Service. He was a member of Embury United Methodist Church, George Washington Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. #618 and Gillaspey-Moodie Donnellson American Legion Post #474.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.

A Masonic service will be held at 11:00 a.m. by the George Washington Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. #618. A memorial service will follow the Masonic service with Mark Philp officiating. the services will conclude with a flag presentation by the Gillaspey-Moodie Donnellson American Legion Post #474.

Burial will be held Monday, July 1, 2024, at Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk.

A memorial has been established in his memory for Every Step Hospice.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com