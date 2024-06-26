Larry Smith

Larry Nelson Smith, son of Robert Earnest and Wilma Katherine Smith, was born February 16, 1941 in Lamoni, lowa and passed from this life Sunday, June 23, 2024 at Homestead Assisted Living of Osceola at 83 years of age.

Larry grew up on a farm on the Missouri side of the state line. He attended Downey School, a one room school near the farm and graduated from North Harrison High School in Eagleville, Missouri in 1959. Larry spent the first year after graduation working on the farm then became the grounds keeper at the golf course in Indianola, lowa. He met Virginia Veasman of Indianola and three years later they were united in marriage in a double ceremony with Virginia’s brother John and his wife Judy on May 25, 1963.

Larry operated a bulldozer most of his life working on projects like Interstate 35, Little River Lake in Leonand too many farm ponds to count. He later retired from Industrial Hardfacing in Lamoni, lowa.

Larry was a quiet person who liked reading, fishing, camping and woodworking.

Those relatives that preceded Larry in death were his parents, Robert and Wilma Smith, his son, Kevin Smith, his wife, Virginia Smith, his sister, Roberta Christensen and his brother, Gary Smith.

Larry leaves to cherish his memory, daughter Lorie (Terry) Bear of Weldon; son Mike (Kelcie) Smith of Chester, VA, son Dennis (Vickie) Smith of Decatur, 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola, Monday July 1, 2024 at 10:30 am with Chaplain Matthew Novotny officiating and the family will greet friends from 9:30 am to 10:30 am Monday, July 1, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the services and his cremains will be buried at the Smyrna Cemetery at a later date. A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Larry’s tribute wall beginning at 10:30 am, Monday, July 1. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com