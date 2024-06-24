William “Bill” Kelso, 76 of Osceola, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2024 at his home. Funeral services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Tuesday July 2, 2024 at 10:30 am with Pastor Brian McCracken officiating The family will greet friends at a visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday, July 1, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola, Iowa.

William Roy Kelso, son of Donald and Mary (Gould) Kelso, was born on September 8, 1947, in Osceola, Iowa. Bill attended Osceola Community School, graduating in 1965. He later earned his BA inagriculture from Iowa State University in 1985. Bill was united in marriage to Sandra Kay Edwards on November 24, 1968 at the Murray United Methodist Church. Bill, always living in Clarke County, was a farmer, was self-employed for a time and worked for the Iowa DOT. Bill was quite a collector, including memorabilia of Coca-Cola, Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones, Chevrolet, Elvis Presley and license plates. Farmall and International farm equipment was of special interest to him; including scratch building 1/16 inch replicas of the equipment.

Bill was a member of the Osceola United Methodist Church and has served as the clerk of Ward Township for over 20 years.

Left to cherish Bill’s memory are his wife, Sandye, of 55 years, sons Brent (Ronna) of Indianola and Derrek (Karina) of Osceola; grandchildren, Liam and Annika of Indianola and Lydia and Alec of Osceola; sister Joann (Bob) Tompkins of VanWert; sisters-in-law Karolyn Switzer of Payson, AZ, Barbe Ratcliffe of Surprise, AZ, Brenda (Merrill) Bormann of Whittemore, IA, Kenlyn Kelso of Osceola, IA; and a host of nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Mary Kelso; brothers Larry and Darrel Kelso; sisterEvelyn Putney; parents-in-law Floyd and Alice Edwards; brother-in-law Dave Ratcliffe, and aunt Helen Hughes.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Bill’s tribute wall beginning at 10:30 am, Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be directed to his family for a fitting tribute to be decided at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com