Jerry Lamb

Jerry W Lamb of Creston, formerly of Murray passed away May 16, 2024, at the age of 82 years, 4 months and 14 days.

Jerry was born January 2, 1942, at home in Murray. He was the son of Dennis and Pearl (Swaim) Lamb. He graduated from Murray High School in 1960 and engaged in a mechanic business for a short time before becoming a truck driver for Ferrellgas in Murray and Osceola and later in Arizona. He also worked as a paramedic, which he believed to be one of his greatest achievements. While living in Murray, he served as a volunteer firefighter, a city council member, a volunteer softball coach and mayor of Murray.

Jerry moved to Arizona in August of 1997 and lived there until his health caused his move back to Iowa. Jerry loved the warm weather in Arizona but “you can’t take the farm out of the boy” and he spent most summers in Iowa helping his brother Jim farm just south of Lorimor.

Jerry never married but enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Jerry was a gifted mechanic and always made sure everyone’s car was running in tip-top shape. If he wasn’t working on someone’s car, he was fixing appliances in the house or helping with farming machinery. He often bought old non-working cars, refurbished them and resold them.

Jerry is survived by his sister, Kathy (Lamb) Parmenter, brother-in-law, Jim Parmenter of Creston, sister-in-law Rosella Lamb of Lorimor and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Lowell, Bernard and Jim Lamb, sister Connie Pace and sister-in-law Jeri Lamb and nephews Bill and Jamie Parmenter.