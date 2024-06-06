Stephen “Steve” Potter, 79, of Murray, passed away Sunday evening, June 2, 2024, at his home in Murray. A Celebration of Life Service will 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at the St. Bernard Catholic Church in Osceola. Father Thomas Tomson will officiate. Burial will be in Murray Cemetery in Murray. Military honors will be by the Davis-Pence American Legion Post #69 of Osceola and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. A rosary will begin at 4 p.m., Sunday, June 9, at the church. Sharing time will follow. Open visitation with family receiving friends will be 5-7 p.m., Sunday, June 9, at the St. Bernard Catholic Church in Osceola. Services will be livestreamed at a link under the obituary.

Memorials are to be made in Steve’s name. Online condolences may be made at www.powersfh.com.

Stephen “Steve” Lee Potter was born March 1, 1945, son of Leland Milo and Alice Lorene (Munyon) Potter in Weldon. and died June 2, 2024, in his Murray home unexpectedly due to heart failure at 79 years of age. Steve grew up in Weldon and graduated in 1963 from Clarke Community High School in Osceola. Steve joined the Army and was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, from 1966-1968. Following his military service, he earned his business degree from AIB.

He married Bernadette “Bernie” Marie Hansen June 7, 1969, in Aberdeen, South Dakota. They were blessed with two daughters. After working for several years at the John Deere dealer in West Liberty, he developed a life-long tractor collection addiction (which the family is sorting through). Steve and Bernie moved to the Murray area in 1976. Over the years, Steve worked closely with his parents on their farm, worked at John Deere in Osceola, farmed his own farm near Lorimor, owned Potter Plumbing business, volunteered at the Murray Fire Department, drove a school bus and activity bus for Murray Community School and truly loved and shaped the lives of over 200 children who Bernie and he watched over 45 years.

After Bernie’s passing in January 2022, Steve filled his time with traveling and visiting family in Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado, Arkansas, Virginia, Florida and Nevada. He had lots of travel plans in the up and coming months including a 13-day trip to Alaska with a tour group. We believe he would have made many memories and new friends.

Steve was an active member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church in Osceola and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grand River, where he met some wonderful people who provided support and friendship. Steve especially enjoyed time with his kids and grandkids, family, friends, children he helped raise over the years and really anyone he met.

Steve joins in heaven his wife of over 50 years, Bernie; his parents, his grandparents and so many other beloved family members who left this earth before him.

Steve leaves behind daughters, Deanne (Scott) Rowland of Grimes and Karen (Doug) Jones of Afton; grandchildren, Bryce (Kate), Tanner and Grace Rowland and Trevor Jones; sister, Patricia (Robert) Ellis; brother, Richard (Beth) Potter; sisters-in-law, Colletta (Joe) Kosiba and Denise (Charlie) Salwei; brothers-in-law, Richard (Marcia) Hansen and LeRoy (Terry) Hansen; as well as numerous relatives and many friends.