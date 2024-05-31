Thomas Burton White entered his heavenly home on April 24, 2024, at the age of 86.

Tom was born in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Thomas Erwin White and Margaret Marie (Reed) White and was raised on their farm in Liberty Township, Clarke County, Iowa. Tom married Elaine Wetzel in 1957 in Osceola, IA. He and Elaine maintained residences on their farm in Mason, OH, where they raised their four children; their farm in Crab Orchard, KY; and, as snowbirds, their home in Mesa, AZ.

He is survived by his four children: Susan (Lydell) Frasch, Sandra Wright, Sharon (John) Crist III, and William “Bill” White; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marie (Gardner) White; niece, Brenda (Donnie) White; a great niece and nephew; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elaine; brother, Robert “Bob” White; son-in-law, Perry Wright; and nephew, Greg White.

Tom graduated from Osceola High School, Osceola, IA as co-valedictorian and set records in track. After High School, Tom graduated in 1959 from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, SD with a B.S. in Engineering. He graduated in 1963 from the University of Illinois with a M.S. in Mechanical Engineering. His career included jobs with Sundstrand Aviation, General Electric, Air-Clean Damper Co., Nimrod/Eldorado Industries, Access Corporation, and Belcan for a contract with Proctor and Gamble. He holds patents in mechanical design for camping equipment and air clean systems. Tom spent his post engineering years as a substitute teacher in OH, KY, and AZ public schools. He enjoyed his experiences with students immensely.

Tom dedicated his life and service to his family and his personal journey of Christian faith through Bible study. He loved to teach, tell stories, and compose poetry, some of them being published.

Services for Tom will be scheduled privately at the family’s convenience in Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tom’s name to Stonecroft Ministries at

https://www .stonecroft.org.

An open house, hosted by the family will be held at 116 Old St., Monroe, OH 45050 on Saturday, June 15, 2024 from 1 to 3 p.m.