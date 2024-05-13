Irene Betzold

Irene Mary Betzold was born on August 16, 1960, and departed this life on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the age of 63. She was the beloved daughter of William Edward Betzold and Dolores Jean Plaatje.

Irene was born in Crystal Lake, Illinois into a large family. She was the seventh of eleven children. She began her educational journey in Chicago and Des Moines for early education, later continuing her studies in Humeston, IA, where she completed her high school education. Her passion for creativity led her to Al Collins Graphic Design School, in Phoenix, AZ where she honed her artistic talents.

A skilled self-employed artist, Irene’s talents knew no bounds. Her love for painting and writing illuminated her life’s canvas. Irene painted the mural at the Osceola train station, which stood as a testament to her remarkable talent. Irene liked to write poetry and her poetic verses graced the pages of local newspapers.

Beyond her artistic pursuits, Irene’s generosity knew no bounds. Her kindness extended to others, as she wholeheartedly embraced the opportunity to help those in need. Irene loved animals, especially horses and wolf hybrids. She sought comfort in nature, often taking walks and exploring.

Those relatives who preceded Irene in death were her father, significant other, Gary Lewis Reed, and brothers, Christopher Betzold and Robert Betzold.

Irene leaves to cherish her memory; son, Robert Paul Jr. (Morgan) Burchartz of Omaha, NE, brother, William “Bill” Betzold of Indianola, IA, mother, Dolores Jean Plaatje of Waukee, IA, sister, Kathy (Russ) Fortune of Grimes, IA, brother, Pat (Debbie) Betzold of Bull Shoals, AK, sister, Edie (Jim) Davis of Urbandale, IA, sister, Ginger (Randy) Gale of Urbandale, sister, Sue (Greg) Wright of Indianola, IA, brother, Ed Betzold of West Des Moines, brother, Barry Betzold of Phoenix, AZ, many nieces and nephews, close friend, Michelle Hampton as well as other relatives and friends.A graveside service will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery May 23, 2024 at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation on Irene’s tribute page at www.kalefuneralhome.com. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com

Irene’s legacy lives on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her. May her spirit of creativity, compassion, and generosity continue to inspire all who were touched by her presence.