Alvina Virginia Smith, daughter of Paul Anthony Veasman and Lura Mae (Gliem) Veasman was born May 12, 1944 in Churdan, Iowa and passed from this life Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola, Iowa at 79 years of age.

Virginia moved at a young age with her family to their farm near Indianola where she grew up.She attended school in St. Mary and graduated from Indianola High School.She was united in marriage to Larry Nelson Smith in a double wedding with her brother John and his wife Judy on May 25, 1963 in Indianola, Iowa.

Virginia was a hard working and loving wife and mother.She worked as a teachers aid for head start and kindergarten.She worked some for O’Brien as a seamstress.She received her dietician certificates through Iowa State University and cooked for the Leon Care Center, Decatur County Hospital and the Youth Shelter in Lamoni. She also found time between jobs to have an in-home daycare for many years.After her retirement she worked for Casey’s in Osceola making donuts and cooking.

Virginia was a very good cook and enjoyed preparing for family dinners.She enjoyed her gardening, fishing, reading, knitting, crocheting and sewing.She was well loved and will be greatly missed.

Those relatives who preceded Virginia in death were her parents, Paul and Lura Veasman, and her son, Kevin Smith.

Virginia leaves to cherish her memory; husband, Larry Smith of Osceola, IA, daughter, Lorie (Terry) Bear of Weldon, IA, son, Mike (Kelcie) Smith of Chester, VA, son, Dennis (Vickie) Smith of Decatur, IA, 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, as well as other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Saturday May 4, 2024 at 10:30 am with Chaplain Matthew Novotny officiating.

Her family will greet friends from 9:30 am to 10:30 am prior to the services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Cremation will follow the services and her cremains will be buried at the Smyrna Cemetery at a later date.

