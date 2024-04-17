Floyd Van Winkle

Floyd Charles “Rip” Van Winkle, 93, of Independence, Missouri passed away on Friday afternoon, April 12, 2024 following an extended illness, surrounded by family.

He was born on June 24, 1930 at home in Clarke County, Iowa to the late Agnes Josephine (Putz) Van Winkle and George Van Winkle, the sixth of seven children.

He graduated in 1948 with a class of 15 from LeRoy High School, a one-room schoolhouse in Clarke County. He then entered the military and served for six years. On September 1st, 1957 he married the love of his life, the late Lois Marie McCloney, in Osceola at the Methodist Church.

He attended Linotype school in Des Moines, Iowa and became a linotype setter by trade. He worked for two small newspapers, one in Hugoton, Kansas and the other in Amarillo, Texas before moving to Independence, Missouri and going to work for the Kansas City Star newspaper. He worked there for 27 years before retiring in 1990. Throughout his life he enjoyed crocheting, woodworking and quilting as well as square dancing. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Independence.

He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.

Survivors include his two daughters, Marcia (Ronald) Wiggins of Holden, Missouri and Melita Van Winkle of Ozark, Missouri; two granddaughters, Shawna Raab of Lake Lotawana, Missouri and Amber Wiggins-McDaniel of Atchison, Kansas; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Delores Beakler of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; Ron Van Winkle of rural Iowa; and numerous in-laws and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; two brothers; and three sisters.

A funeral service will be held at Funeral Services of Independence at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18th at 620 West 23rd Street, Independence, Missouri, 64050. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memorial Park, Grain Valley, Missouri in the Veteran’s Field of Honor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute.