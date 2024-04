Ladene M. Eshelman, 88, passed away April 11, 2024.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2024 at Bondurant Christian Church, 304 Grant St. S. in Bondurant, Iowa with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Bondurant Cemetery.

Full obituary may be found at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com