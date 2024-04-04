Vicky Parmer

Vicky Belle Parmer, 80, of Osceola passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at her home in Osceola, Iowa.

Vicky was born January 17, 1944, in Winterset, Iowa; the daughter of Marion “Lee” Chamberlain and Margaret Marie “Margie” Euritt, and stepmother Dorothy Hamell Chamberlain.

Vicky married Gerald Duane Parmer on February 2nd, 1962, and divorced once all of their children were raised.

Vicky is survived by her special friend, Darrell Perry; her children, Julie (Brent) Haegele of Osceola, Shane Parmer of Davis City, and Blaine (Norma) Parmer of Osceola; grandchildren, Chanse (Andie) Furman of Osceola, Reece Furman of Waukee, Rachael Parmer of Decatur City, Kristin Parmer of Osceola, Jessica Parmer of Middleton, Katelynn Parmer of Decatur City, Jayci Crocker of Corydon, Jeryn Parmer of Davis City, Jozie Parmer of Hamburg, Renae (Cam) Banks of Des Moines, Samantha (Travis) Rewerts of Indianola, Hunter Parmer of Osceola; five great-grandchildren; and half-sisters, Jeanie Rodgers, and Debra Brooks.

She was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband Gerald Duane Parmer; half-sister, Linda Warren; son, Gerald “Dwayne” Parmer; granddaughter, Breanna Parmer; and stepbrother, Ronald LeRoy Hamell.

The precious word is “MOTHER”, she was our world you see, but now our hearts are broken cause she is no longer here with us. God chose her for His Angel to watch over us from above, to guide us and advise us and know that we are loved.

A celebration of life will be held on September 15th, 2024, at the Eagles at noon. Please bring a covered dish and share your memories of Vicky with the family.

Condolences may be left directly to the family by visiting www.IowaCremation.com under Obituaries.