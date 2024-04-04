Vic Morrison

Victor Don Morrison, son of James Richard Morrison and Charlene Marie Gwinn Morrison was born October 18, 1963 in Chariton, Iowa and passed from this life Monday, April 1, 2024 at 60 years of age.

Vic received his early education in Lucas and also attended Chariton High School. Vic worked as a Welder for Paul Muller Company in Osceola for thirty-nine years.

Vic’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, wrenching and working on things. He also liked watching old NASCAR, and IROC series racing in the 90′s and especially hanging with his boys.

Those relatives who preceded Victor in death by his father, James Richard Morrison and child, Anna Posekany.

He leaves to cherish his memory; life partner, Susan Posekany, children: Marshall (Breana) Morrison of Osceola, IA, Juan’ Mike (Nicole) Solano of Iowa City, IA, Tesia (Chris) Dennison of Baltic, SD, mother, Charlene Marie (Duane) Wineland of Lucas, IA, sister, Diana (Dave Garner) Morrison of Osceola, IA, sister, Michel (Randy) Hollinger of Newton, IA, sister, Nicole (Tony) Grief of Murray, IA, and many other family and friends.

In keeping with his wishes, Vic was cremated and A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com .