Renee Whitham, 62, of Woodburn, Iowa passed peacefully from her earthly life and departed to her eternal life, Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024, with loved ones by her side.Per Renee’s wishes, she did not want a service. However, family will plan a celebration of life at a later date.

Renee Ann Whitham was born September 8th, 1961, to Dean and Coleen Showers. She was the youngest of her siblings. As a child, she enjoyed riding bikes with her siblings and friends, playing ball, and swimming in the pond at their family home.

Later on in life she met her soul-mate, James Whitham, on June 29th, 1990 and they were united in marriage on July 2nd 1993. They have celebrated 34 years together.

Anyone that knew Renee knew she enjoyed the simple things in life, being a homemaker, cooking, listening to country music, spending time with family, being along side her husband on the farm, and enjoying being outside, planting flowers, and gardening. No matter what she was doing you’d never find her without her Diet Pepsi. Above all, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandkids and family! Renee was a sweet soul, dear daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother and best friend.

Her memory will be kept alive by her husband, James Whitham; Children; Nicole (Blane) Brooks, Nathan McAtee, Ransom Whitham, Billy (Colene) Whitham, Chelsie (Travis) DeGard; Grandchildren; Wyatte, Emily, Andrew, Luke, Miley, Landon, a grandson due in August, Amelia, Blake, Brantley and Dustyn. Her Siblings and many more relatives and friends.

Renee was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Coleen Showers, Brother; Jerry Dean Showers, Father-in-law; Wayne Whitham, Mother-in-law ; Mary Whitham, Leora Whitham and Grandparents.