Mary Jackson

Mary Mae (Gibbens) Jackson, 100 years and nine months passed away March 15, 2024, at Shepherd of the Hills Living Center in Branson, Missouri. She was born on June 26, 1923, in Van Wert, Iowa, to James Milton and Nellie George (Bryant) Gibbens. They later moved to Des Moines, Iowa where her siblings, Milton and Donna were born.

She married William Lewis Jackson Jr. July 22, 1939, in Bethany, Missouri. During World War II she lived in Des Moines Iowa and worked at the Des Moines Ordnance Plant, loading 50 caliber bullets, and Bill was drafted into the Army. In the late 40′ s through the mid 70′s they lived in Raytown, Missouri where they raised 3 sons Bill, Dick, and Joe. Mary sold Avon, worked as a school cook in the Raytown School District and was active in the Raytown Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was also active in local Pack and Troop 265 of the Boy Scouts of America. In 2010 Bill passed after 71years and nine months together. Throughout her life Mary kept a bright smile and positive attitude, uplifting dearly loved family and friends.

Interment for Mary and her husband, Bill, will be on Monday, July 22, 2024, at 9:00 am at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, located at 5201 S Southwood Rd. Springfield, MO. 65804. A funeral reception will follow at the Lake Springfield Boathouse, located at 2312 Lake Springfield Park Rd. Springfield, MO 65804.

For a full obituary see greenlawnfuneralhome.com