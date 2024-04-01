Jan Norris

Janet “Jan” Elaine Norris, born March 9, 1955, in Osceola, lowa, gracefully departed this life on March 24, 2024, at the age of 69. She was the beloved daughter of Waldo Lovall Rayburn and Ruby Frances Graham Rayburn.

On June 7, 1976, she married George Warren Norris, and together they were blessed with three children, Michael, Keri and Kelsi. Professionally, Jan thrived as a line coordinator at Furnas/Siemans for twenty-five years and then a hospitality worker at Lakeside Casino. However, her true passion was caring for God’s injured and neglected creatures. Additionally, she found immense joy in supporting and attending the activities of her children and grandchildren and many of their friends over the years.

In her passing, Jan reunites with her parents, Waldo and Ruby; her brother, Monte Rayburn; her sisters, Gail LePera, lona Rayburn, and Marjorie Rayburn; sister-in-law Tiffany Sparks Norris, brother-in-law, Gregg Norris, nephew, Randy McClellan, and niece, Patty Audlehelm.

Jan’s memory will forever be cherished by her devoted husband, George Norris of Osceola; her loving children: Michael (Amy) Norris of Waukee, Keri Kennedy of West Des Moines, and Kelsi (Jon Guzman) Norris of Des Moines: her grandchildren, Eliana, Evan, and Elias Norris of Waukee, and Winry and Aurelia Kennedy of West Des Moines. Also surviving are her sisters, Joy (Dale) Howe and Joyce (Don) McClellan both of Des Moines; brother-in-law, Frank LePera of Urbandale, brother-in-law, Glenn Norris of Johnston, sister-in-law Shelley (Phil) Mason of Diagonal, and sister-in-law Vicki Norris of Chariton. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, a host of relatives, and countless friends.

Celebration of Life services were held Friday, March 29, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home, at 10:30 AM with Pastor Amy Johnson officiating. A recording of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Jan’s tribute wall. Interment will be held at a later date at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola. IA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions to be directed to the Animal Rescue League in Des Moines. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com