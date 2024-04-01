Willard Dean Allen, known to many as Dean, was born on September 15, 1952, in Osceola, Iowa, to parents Willard Edward Allen and Elnora Jean Riggs Allen. He peacefully departed from this world on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the age of 71 in the comfort of his home in Van Wert, Iowa.

Dean’s journey through life was marked by dedication and hard work. He embarked on his educational path in Lucas and proudly graduated from Chariton High School. His thirst for knowledge led him to AIB in Des Moines, where he pursued accounting. Dean’s career included working at the Jimmy Dean plant in Osceola until its closure in the early 1990s. Following that, he honed his skills at Southwestern Community College in Creston, specializing in carpentry. For many years, Dean successfully operated his own business, undertaking various remodeling, siding, and window replacement projects. In 2014, he joined the maintenance department at Lakeside Casino in Osceola and continued part-time until shortly before his passing.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Dean found joy in building furniture and engaging in remodeling projects. Alongside his beloved wife Diane, they shared special moments working on their kitchen remodel. He also devoted his time as a caretaker for his brother-in-law, Doug, demonstrating compassion and kindness.

Dean is preceded in death by his father, Willard J. Allen; mother, Elnora Riggs Allen; daughter, Shari Allen; mother-in-law, Marylin Cook, father-in-law, Dick Cook, and grandchildren, Trevor Fetters, Rylon Todd Cook, and Madison Makenna Cook.

Dean leaves behind a loving legacy to be cherished by his wife, Diane Sue Allen of Van Wert, IA; daughter, Karen Allen and her partner, Joel; son, Todd Cook of Van Wert, IA; son, Shad (Leslie) Cook; brother, Jim Allen of Lucas, IA; sister, Mary Lynn (Chris) Conway of Monroe, IA; brothers-in-law, Dick (Shirley) Cook, Dan (Carol) Cook, and Doug Cook; sisters-in-law, Donna Norman Cook, Debbie (Jim) Whistler of Van Wert, IA, and Doris (Gary) Loy of Murray, IA. He is also survived by special friends, Cody (Christina) Kistler, Christina Tripp of Murray, IA, Tara Norman (Logan) Pankey, as well as other relatives and numerous friends.

In honoring Dean’s wishes, he has been cremated, and no formal services are scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com, offering support and solace during this time of remembrance and reflection. Dean will be dearly missed and forever remembered for his enduring spirit, hard work, and devotion to those he held dear.