Evelyn “Joan” Stanley, the daughter of Guilford Lee Moore and Evelyn Serene Lang Moore was born on April 19, 1936 in her grandparents home in Brooklyn, Iowa. She passed from this life on February 10, 2024 at the age of 87.

On December 16, 1951 she was united in marriage to Virgil H. Stanley and they became the parents of 6 children. She spent her life as a dedicated farmwife and Mother.

Joan and Virgil farmed in the Grinnell / Tama area before purchasing their farm near Truro in 1971, where they farmed for over 40 years.

Throughout the years Joan enjoyed painting ceramics and crafting, creating numerous keepsakes for her grandchildren.

She enjoyed country music, gardening, and watching the grandkids participate in their various sports and school activities. She belonged to the Smile-A-While club in Osceola for several years, enjoying the friendship of her many friends and neighbors. Above all, Joan cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren, especially during the Christmas Holiday when many grandkids enjoyed a sleep over on grandma and grandpa’s floor.

Joan is survived by her children Jack (Sheryl) Stanley of Adel, Marjorie (Ken) Patterson of Knoxville, TN, Ken (Lois Stanley of St Charles, Kathryn (Denis) Weiser of Osceola, Brian (Wendy) Stanley of Osceola, Chad (Courtney) Stanley of New Virginia, 14 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Virgil, her mother and father-in-law, Harold and Hazel Stanley, grandson’s Brandon Patterson and Dan Edwards, granddaughter Rachel Stanley and sister Barbara Fritz

She also leaves behind her brothers Bill (Sue) Moore or Las Cruces, NM, and Fred (Patty) Moore of Broomfield, CO, sister Wanda (Tim) Armstrong of Grinnell, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and countless friends.

Services to honor Joan’s life will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. The family will greet friends, Tuesday February 13, 2024 from 5-6:30 pm. A family service will be held following visitation.

Interment and graveside service will take place at Hazelwood cemetery in Grinnell on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 10am.

In lieu of flowers the family would like memorials to be set to St Judes Children’s Hospital or Tunnel to Towers.