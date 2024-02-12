Bill Young, age 87, was born on June 10, 1936, in Princeton, Illinois, to John Wilson and Gertrude Amelia (Bergthold) Young. He went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at The Village in Indianola, Iowa.

He graduated from Warsaw High School in 1954, and attended the teachers college in Kirksville, Missouri, where he received his teaching and coaching degree in 1958. After college, he taught and coached at Kellerton, Iowa, where he met his wife, Sharon Hembry. They were united in marriage on August 7, 1960, and were blessed with four children. He attended Northwest Missouri State College and received his masters degree in Education Administration. Bill and Sharon had several moves before finally settling at Osceola, Iowa, where Bill was a school administrator for 30 years. He retired in 1999.

Even though Bill was a teacher and administrator throughout his career, his real joy was working on his farm north of Osceola. He had cattle and crops and spent most of his free time there. And if you couldn’t find him on the farm, you would find him on the golf course. He started playing golf as a teenager and his love for the sport only grew over the years.

Besides his family, the thing Bill was most thankful for, was when his neighbor in Keokuk, Iowa, shared the gospel with him and he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at the age of 30. Bill shared this good news with his children and grandchildren and the importance and necessity of accepting Christ in order to spend eternity in Heaven. Knowing he was going to Heaven and being reunited with his family members who also know the Lord was a great comfort to him over the last two and half years of his life.

Preceding him in death were his mother; father; mother-in-law, Eva Hembry; father-in-law, Jim Hembry; brother, Bob Young; and granddaughter, Jessie Webb.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon of Indianola, Iowa; son, Cass (Linda) Young of Lamoni, Iowa, daughter, Tracey (Jim) Lydic of Maysville, Missouri, daughter, Wendy Young of Altoona, Iowa, and daughter, Jenny (Matt) Price of Indianola; grandchildren, Jordan (Rachel) Young, Alisha Meador, Chelsey (Travis) Terrell, Hunter Lydic, Taylor (Noah) Standley, Hannah Price, and Rebekah Price; eight great grandchildren; sister, Mary Courtney of Florida; brother-in-law, Richard Hembry of Lamoni, Iowa; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Family graveside funeral services were held at the Elk Cemetery, west of Decatur, Iowa, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Arrangements were through the Slade - O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon, Iowa.