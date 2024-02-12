Alice Fleming

Alice June Fleming was born on December 19, 1922, to Harold (Pete) and Hazel Griffin Lewis in a farmhouse near Osceola, Iowa, and peaceably passed away on Monday, January 22, 2024, at the age of 101 in Moreno Valley, California.

She met the love of her life, Wayne (Bus) Fleming, while both attended Osceola High School, now called Clarke Community High School. Though Bus would move with his family to California during the Great Depression while both were still teenagers, they kept in touch through letters and were united in marriage on August 13, 1944. From this union, two daughters were born, Melanie Byers (Cliff) and Melinda Fleming. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings George Lewis, Marilyn Foster, Kathie Weakend and Harold Lewis Jr.

From 1945 to 1959, both she and Bus lived and worked in California and then moved back to Iowa where they purchased a farm north of Woodburn, Iowa where they raised their family. Alice June worked at the ASC Office in Osceola until she retired in 1984. She lived on the farm until a few years after Bus’ passing, and then bought a house in Osceola where she lived until 2016 when she moved to California to live with her daughter Melanie and son-in-law Cliff.

Alice June surpassed every cliche about being a devoted wife and mother. After working hard at the ASC Office, she would return home to cook and clean for her family, work in her garden in the spring and summer, in the winter evenings sew, knit, crochet and quilt, and she excelled at all these crafts and household tasks. She was, as her small granddaughter put it, “a good cooker!”. Our mother and grandmother was truly a Wonderful Woman!

She enjoyed watching sports on TV, and she and Bus were ardent fans of the Iowa Hawkeyes, especially the women’s basketball team. She and Bus had season tickets for both the Hawkeyes’ women basketball and football teams, attending nearly every home game.

Everyone who knew her loved her, and small children were especially drawn to her.

We love you, Mom and Grandma, and will miss you, but are comforted to know you’re now at peace in the loving presence of Jesus Christ, Lord God and Savior, in Heaven.

Services will be held at Osceola United Methodist Church, Thursday February 15, 2024 at 11:00 am with Pastor Amy Johnson officiating.

The family will greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Thursday, February 15, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Alice’s tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am, Thursday.

Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com