February 10, 2024

Alice Fleming

Nuevo, California, formerly Osceola

Nellie Jayne Wright

Celebration of Life services are set for 101 year old Alice Fleming of Nuevo, California and formerly of Osceola.  

Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 15, 2024 at Osceola United Methodist Church with interment  at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola.

The family will be present to greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Thursday, February 15, 2024 at Osceola United Methodist Church.  

If you are unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Alice’s tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am, Thursday.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com