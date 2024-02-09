Celebration of Life services are set for 101 year old Alice Fleming of Nuevo, California and formerly of Osceola.

Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 15, 2024 at Osceola United Methodist Church with interment at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola.

The family will be present to greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Thursday, February 15, 2024 at Osceola United Methodist Church.

If you are unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Alice’s tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am, Thursday.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com