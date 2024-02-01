Heaven gained a beautiful singing angel when Mary Joan Querrey passed from this life to her heavenly home on January 26 at Care Initiatives in Chariton, Iowa at the age of 89. A service to honor Mary Jo’s life will be held Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. and a luncheon will be held following the service for a time of fellowship. Interment will be at the Goshen Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Goshen Baptist Church.

Mary Jo was a life-long resident of Lucas County, born August 19, 1934, to Isaac Washington Storie and Claire Maxine Snook Storie in Derby. Mary Jo attended Derby School where she especially enjoyed basketball cheerleading for the Derby Tigers and enthusiastically performed cartwheels across the gymnasium floor. In high school, she met the love of her life, Marlin Eugene “Bud” Querrey. They were married on December 27, 1950, celebrating 65 years together in 2015. They were blessed with three children: Cheryl Marlene, Merlyn Randall, and David Eugene.

Mary Jo’s life was filled with a dedicated love for her family and her church. She nurtured her children with love, discipline, and delicious home cooked meals, always having cookies or cupcakes available for her children and grandchildren. She tended a large garden in the summer, canning the produce and raising broiler chickens to feed her family.

Mary Jo’s grandchildren were a special blessing to her. She hosted Sunday family dinners weekly which eventually turned into a Fall family gathering as the grandchildren grew with families of their own. This has become an annual tradition at the Querrey family farm.

She never missed a family member or friend’s special occasion, always sending a thoughtfully worded card in time for their birthday or anniversary. She loved playing cards, especially rummy, and taught all her grandchildren the game. She kept all players on their toes, insisting everyone play by the “rules”.

Mary Jo was a member of the Goshen Baptist Church where she served as treasurer for over 20 years and sang special hymns each week sharing her beautiful golden voice. There was no task to be done for her church or church member that she was not willing to help with. Her strong connection to her church community provided her support, strength, and comfort throughout her life.

She was a charter member of the Derby Friends Club which met monthly for food, conversation, and card games at members’ homes.

In later years, she discovered her love of antique glassware. It became a source of enjoyment scouring garage sales, antique malls, flea markets, etc. in search of another piece for her and Bud’s collection. Many days were spent with her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law traveling around Iowa and into Missouri to enhance their collections. These excursions brought so much happiness, fun, and laughter into her and Bud’s life.

Mary Jo leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Marlene (Ronnie) Whitham of Cassville, Missouri, Randy (Marilyn) Querrey, and David (Sandy) Querrey both of Chariton, IA; grandchildren: Scott (Jennifer) Whitham of Cassville, MO, Julie Martin (Rob Cahalan) of Osceola, IA, Jennifer (Brent) Whitham Johnson of Clive, IA, Monica Whitham of Stillwater, OK, Stephanie Ripperger of Melcher, IA, Eric Querrey of Des Moines, IA, Jeff (Kellie) Querrey of Chariton, IA, Chris (Hannah) Querrey of Chariton, IA, Shawna (Jarred) VanDyne of Chariton, IA; step-granddaughter, Laura (Chris) Moothart of New Sharon, IA; step-grandsons, Eric (Morgan) Stanton of Johnston, IA, and Jake (Mindy) Stanton of Des Moines, IA; 19 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Joan Storie of Albia, IA, Jeanne Reece of Chariton, IA, and Myrna (Chuck) Buehler of Cassville, MO; cousins, Rod (Cindy) Funk of Ankeny, IA and Mary Francis Duncan and her son Alan Duncan of Lynn, NC, Gerald Storie of Aurora, CO; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceding Mary Jo in death were her parents, Isaac and Claire Storie; husband, Marlin Querrey; brother, Waldo Storie; daughter-in-law, Toni Querrey; sisters-in-law, Virginia O’Dell and Grace O’Dell; and brothers- in-law: Franklin Heston, Carl Rowe, Fred O’Dell, and Larry Reece.